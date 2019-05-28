Summer Pattern, Low Rain Chances Through The Rest Of The Week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Highs in the low 90s. A few clouds bubble up in the afternoon. A rogue summer downpour can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but the chance is incredibly low. Mostly clear and mild overnight. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Much the same as Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies, with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

- Advertisement -

THU/FRI: The upper level high pressure that has kept us in this dry and hot pattern erodes just a bit and a weak front pushes in from the northwest. This could trigger a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, and will lead to slightly lower high temperatures. We may stay just shy of 90° to round out the work week.

WEEKEND: Temperatures build back into the low 90s this weekend. We should stay dry Saturday, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out for Sunday.