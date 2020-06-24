Summer pattern here to stay

SUMMARY: Summer storms, heat, and humidity are here to stay for a while. Rain chances will be slightly higher Thursday and Friday before settling back into that 30% range for the weekend and next week. No major weather makers are expected in our region for a while.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few lingering showers and storms are possible. Lows in the upper 60s with light wind.

THURSDAY: Scattered rain and storms with the chance around 50%. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s. Winds WSW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. A 40% chance of scattered showers and storms will continue. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY-TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. A daily 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms.

