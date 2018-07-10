Summer-time storms & heat continue

TUESDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Showers and storms will fade away during the evening. Most of the activity should be done by midnight. Look for lows in the low 70s with calm wind. Areas of fog are possible in locations that received rain.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY: The overall weather pattern isn’t going to be changing too much. Each day will present a 30-40% chance of pop-up showers and storms, mainly from late morning through mid evening. Highs look to be in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the low 100s. Lows stay in the 70s.

