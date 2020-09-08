Summer weather hangs on

SUMMARY: Warm & mainly dry conditions look to continue for the end of the work week. Some showers and storms are possible by Friday and into the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds ENE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Still warm with highs in the lower 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Staying quiet. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds with just a 10% chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the lower 90s. The weather should be pretty good overall for high school football activities.

WEEKEND: Warm, humid, and summer-like with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

