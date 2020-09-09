Summer weather is here to stay

SUMMARY: Some smoke from the wildfires out west has reached the Deep South so you will notice some haziness in the skies but also some beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Get those cameras ready! On the weather front, we’ll stay warm & mainly dry for the end of the workweek. Some showers and storms are possible into the weekend and early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Even though we’ll have some haziness at times from the smoke from the West Coast wildfires, it will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Staying mostly sunny. Still very warm with highs in the lower 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Staying quiet and mostly clear. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds with just an isolated chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the lower 90s. The weather should be pretty good overall for Friday night high school football games.

WEEKEND: Warm, humid and staying summer-like here with scattered chances of showers and storms. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll have a mix of sun & clouds with scattered chances of showers & storms. Highs in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

