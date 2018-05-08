Summer Weather Sticks Around

WED/THU: Isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon Wednesday and Thursday. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRI/SAT: Sunny and hot, with highs in the low 90s. The silver lining here is that dewpoints look to remain low, in the low to mid 60s, so heat index does not appear to be a major factor. Overnight, clear and mild conditions with lows in the 60s. We expect to stay dry these two days.

SUN/MON/TUES: Partly cloudy, with the chance for isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Lows Sunday night will be into the mid to upper 60s as more summer-like weather hangs on.

