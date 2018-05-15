Summer Weather Through The Weekend

TONIGHT: A heavy downpour with breezy winds can’t be ruled out. An isolated storm may continue overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Head index values into the mid 90s. Expect scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. One or two storms could produce gusty winds, but no organized severe threat exists. Some showers and storms may linger into the overnight hours. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

- Advertisement -

WEEKEND: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.