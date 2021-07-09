Summertime storm chances for the weekend

SUMMARY: Warm and muggy week ahead. Humidity is fairly high this week as well, heat indices feeling like the upper 90s some days. Keep an umbrella handy because rain chances are pretty high too. Main concern of rain/ storms is Sunday night into Monday. Towards the end of next week there seems to be a break from the rain but the humidity still sticks around.

TODAY: A high of 87 is expected but with the humidity it is going to feel like the upper 90s. UV index is fairly high as well, stay hydrated! Some sun and clouds are expected along with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm.

TONIGHT: A later shower may be possible. Light winds and a low of 72.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday are still going to be hot and humid. Scattered storms are possible through the weekend. Sunday night into Monday is when we may see the most rain chances. Temps in the mid 80s and lows in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday we are expected to see a cold front move through the region cooling us off and bringing an increased chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 80s Monday. Tuesday we may still see an afternoon shower and will warm back up to the mid 80s. Wednesday and Thursday there will be a break from the rain with partly cloudy skies and temps in the 90s.

