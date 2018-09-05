Summery Weather Pattern

Thursday's Forecast
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few showers will linger. Look for lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY:  There is a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.  Winds continue from the southeast between 5 and 15 mph.

FRIDAY:  The chance of rain lowers to 30% but that means a few storms are possible. We’re hopeful most of the activity will be on the wane by the time high school football kicks off. Highs should be around 90.

WEEKEND:  Rain chances will remain about 30% each day.  Seasonably warm highs around 90 continue along with a fair amount of humidity.

NEXT WEEK:  Additional showers and storms are possible Monday-Wednesday

