More sun coming our way

SUMMARY: More sun than clouds can be expected over the next week. Our only chance of showers will come on Sunday with a passing cold front. No strong or severe weather is in the offing anytime soon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear during the evening with some passing clouds later on. Lows in the mid 40s. Light wind.

FRIDAY: A few clouds early then turning mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to low 70s. Winds NW 5-15 mph. Jackets are needed for high school football with temperatures falling back into the 50s and upper 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows in the mid to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and warmer. Lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Sunny skies are expected all week long. Highs should range from the mid 60s to low 70s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

