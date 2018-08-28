Sun, Heat, & Spotty Storms

TUESDAY NIGHT: Isolated evening showers and storms will fade away leaving a mostly clear to partly cloudy night. Look for lows in the low 70s with a light southerly breeze.

WEDNESDAY: There is a 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms. Highs stay in the low 90s with heat indices around 100°.

THURSDAY: We’re going to keep rain chances at 50%. While everyone may not see a good soaking it should be the best opportunity for rain overall this week. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

FRIDAY: A few more spotty showers and storms are possible. Hopefully these don’t have too much impact on high school football but it’s possible some games could be affected. We’ll see. Highs should be in the lower 90s again.

SATURDAY-MONDAY: Warm and humid conditions continue with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Rain chances are about 20% each day so that should mean ample dry time for outdoor activities, including the Prairie Arts Festival in West Point and the MSU Football home opener.

