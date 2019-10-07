SUMMARY: The first of two fall cold fronts has passed on through the region. The next one will pass late Friday into early Saturday. In between we’ll enjoy fairly quiet weather overall with gradually warming temperatures back into the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy initially with gradually thinning clouds during the night. Lows in the 50s. Northerly winds 5-10 mph.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY: Some clouds linger early before the sky turns mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Pleasant highs in the upper 70s to near 80 are likely. Northerly winds continue between 5-10 mph. More 50s are expected Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Variably cloudy with a slight chance of a shower/storm each day. Highs moderate back into the mid to upper 80s. Lows warm back up into the 60s.

FRIDAY: Model data suggest a cold front will sweep through the region. The exact timing is uncertain but it will ultimately have a bearing on how much we warm. At this point we’ll assume a slower moving system that should allow highs to rebound back into the upper 80s to around 90. We’ll have to watch out for the possibility of a least some strong storm activity if moisture and upper level winds can team up. Fingers crossed we can get all of the high school football games in as scheduled.

SATURDAY: Much cooler 60s return in the wake of the cold front. Some showers may hang on as well. Cooler low 40s are possible Saturday night.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Bright sunshine looks to be the norm with a big area of high pressure moving back into the region. Seasonably cooler 70s may be it during the day with cool 40s at night.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram