Sun stays another day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions stay dry for another day. Moisture will return, bringing our next chance for rain end of week and into the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: Expect a comfortable night! Lows will fall into the low to middle 60s. The sky will stay mostly clear.

TUESDAY: Another hot day! Upper 80s to lower 90s are going to be taking over NE Mississippi. Stay hydrated and layer up the sunscreen! Passing clouds will not completely block out the sun.

REST OF WEEK: Heavier amount of clouds will work in for the middle of the week, as moisture increases. Get the rain gear back out! Beginning Wednesday afternoon, an isolated to scattered chance of rain will be possible. Continued isolated chance for Thursday and Friday. There is going to be increased potential for showers and storms over the weekend.