COLUMBUS (WCBI) -A Columbus man is dead after being hit by a car on a busy highway in Columbus.

Lowndes County coroner Greg Merchant says 68 year-old Freddie Hartley died in the 9:30 P.M. Sunday accident.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says Hartley was hit while walking in the highway when he was struck. The accident happened on Highway 45 near Jess Lyons Road.