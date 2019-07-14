SUNDAY: Bands of heavy rain will move across the region today and tonight. Isolated tornadoes will remain a possibility all day long. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds ESE 10-20.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain continue along with an isolated tornado threat. Lows in the 70s. Winds SE 10-20.

MONDAY: More showers, more storms. Once again there remains the threat of an isolated tornado or two somewhere in the region. Highs in the low 80s. Winds S 10-25.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY- FRIDAY: A gradual decrease in shower and storm coverage along with warmer highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

