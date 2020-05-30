Perfect weather continues this weekend with plenty of sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and a nice breeze. We’ll warm up as we get into the week with rain chances returning by the middle and end of the week.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s with a light northerly breeze.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but still pleasant as lower humidity continues. Highs near 85 with northerly winds 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds through the day with a 10% chance of a rogue shower. Most of us will stay dry with highs near 90. Humidity will also increase, making things feel much muggier.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: Pop-up showers and storms will be possible for the middle and end of the week. Not everyone will see rain every day, and any shower or storm will be brief. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s. Overnight lows will be near 70. Current trends are that rain chances will diminish as we get into the weekend, but we’ll continue to monitor.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram