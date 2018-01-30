Sunny and Cooler Today.

TODAY: Our weather remains quiet on this Tuesday. It will be a bit cooler through the day today than it was yesterday. Highs only reach the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: We warm right back up to the upper 50s on Wednesday, with sunny skies sticking around for one more day. Clouds increase overnight. Lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain returns to the forecast on Thursday. Highs in the low 60s. Showers continue overnight. Lows in the 30s. Chance of rain around 50%.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and much cooler, with highs in the mid 40s. Lows drop into the 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Our second round of rain kicks off next week. Highs in the upper 40s, with lows in the 30s. Chance of rain around 50%.

MONDAY:Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 40s.