Sunny & dry for a while

SUMMARY: Sunny and dry weather has returned and it’ll be here for a while. No major weather issues are expected anytime soon. Humidity levels will remain low in the near term and that means comfortable overnight lows over the next several nights.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and comfortable. Lows in the low 60s. Winds NW 3-8 mph.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Sunny & warm with low humidity. Highs mainly in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds N 5 to 15 mph during the day.

WEEKEND: Sunny and warm. Highs around 90 with lows in the 60s. It looks like a great weekend to hit up area lakes, rivers, pools, etc. Basically any place that can keep you cool. The sun is very powerful this time of year so wear plenty of sunscreen and stay hydrated.

NEXT WEEK: A continuation of mainly sunny and dry weather. There could be a few showers by midweek but odds are slim. Highs will remain in the 90s with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App