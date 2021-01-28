Sunny Friday, rain returns Saturday

SUMMARY: Two weather makers will impact the region over the next week. The first one for Saturday/Saturday night is going to give us rain showers but there doesn’t appear to be enough unstable air to support any significant thunder activity. Another front late next week could produce more rain and storms but we have many days to watch it.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with light wind. Lows in the mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds SE 2-6 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A 50% chance of rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Breezy SE winds 10-25 mph. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain showers. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible. Lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with breezy NW winds. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Colder lows in the mid 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

