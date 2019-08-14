SUMMARY: Less humid air is on track for the rest of the work week and the start of the weekend. Temperatures will remain quite hot but at least it won’t feel as oppressive.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Lows near 70. Light northerly winds between 2-4 mph.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected along with lower humidity values. Highs will range from the low to mid 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northerly winds between 5-10 mph continue.

SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms return to the region as moisture surges back in. As is typical for this time of year most of the activity that develops will do so during the heating of the day. Seasonably warm highs is the upper 80s to lower 90s are likely. Lows should be in the low 70s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram