SUMMARY: High pressure will give the area some great fall weather over the next 2 days. Plan on comfortable days and cool night. We’re still looking at the chance of rain and a few storms Friday & Saturday but data remain inconclusive as to what may or may not occur here.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm, and quiet. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Bright sunshine. Comfortable highs in the lower 70s. Winds light from the SSE from 2-6 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Conditions look great for any football games that end up occurring during the evening hours.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Model data is all over the place. The American model suggests a much drier scenario for our coverage area but the European and now Canadian models suggest wetter weather with some storms also possible. It’s still up in the air as to what will actually occur. These models do tell us that a storm system is likely somewhere… we just can’t nail it down just yet. We’re going to stick with the wetter solution for now and keep the rain chance at 60% with highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Forecast confidence remains low for this time period as well. Low chances of rain will remain in the forecast along with seasonable temperatures.

