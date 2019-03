FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows fall back into the upper 30s to around 40.

SATURDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies overall with just a hint more cloud cover during the 2nd half of the day. Highs should push into the lower 70s in most locations.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds fill in a bit and that should keep temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: We expect more cloud cover in the region and perhaps even a few showers and t-showers. The overall rain chance here in our area is just 30-40%. Plan on highs around 70 give or take.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Milder lows in the 50s return but there will be a continuing chance of showers and a few storms.

MONDAY: There is a 60% chance of rain and storms. While we can’t rule out a few strong storms somewhere in the region it appears that severe weather is unlikely in our area. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: High pressure builds back in which means more sunshine and quiet weather. We’ll be around 60 Tuesday with moderating temperatures in the lower 70s by Thursday. A few more chilly mornings are likely too with 30s to lower 40s.

