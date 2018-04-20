Sunny Saturday, Soggy/Stormy Sunday

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet with lows in the mid 40s. Easterly winds between 4 and 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Expect a lot of sunshine during the first half of the day with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs should be in the low to mid 70s. Southeasterly breezes continue between 10 and 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Widespread rain and a few embedded thunderstorms remain in the forecast. The chance of rain is nearly 100% and some of it may be locally heavy. Rainfall between 1-3” is possible. We also can’t rule out a few strong storms in the region, especially south of Columbus. It’s something we’ll fine tune leading up to the event.

NEXT WEEK: Average highs this time of year are in the mid to upper 70s but temperatures next week will likely remain below those values. Showers may linger Monday and Tuesday in the wake of Sunday’s system. Additional rain chances are possible Wednesday and Friday with the passing of a few additional cold fronts.

