Sunny Start To Week.

TODAY: Sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy by mid afternoon. High temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s. North winds 7-15 mph gusting to 25 mph in the afternoon and evening. Overnight, we remain partly cloudy, with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUE/WED: Sunshine sticks around for the first half of the work week. Highs in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday, with overnight lows in the mid 20s. A bit warmer Wednesday with highs back in the upper 50s. Lows Wednesday night in the upper 30s.

THU/FRI: Rain chances pick up to round out the work week. Highs in the low 60s Thursday, with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows around 40°. Lingering showers Friday morning, drying out by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s, with an overnight low in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: A day between two systems, we stay dry and partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Cooler and wet. Scattered to numerous showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.