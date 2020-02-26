SUMMARY: Sunny, quiet, and cool weather will return for Thursday. A few weak disturbances will pass through the region Thursday night into Friday night but they will be moisture starved. Our next best chance of rain and storms will come Monday through Wednesday. There could be some strong to severe storms Tuesday evening/night.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy during the evening with clearing skies late. Temperatures will cool into the upper 20s to around 30 by sunrise. Wind chills may be in the mid 20s for the Thursday morning commute.

THURSDAY: Bright sunshine with a few clouds at times. Highs around 50. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 60 Saturday with more in the way of mid 60s developing for Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Rain showers are likely in the region Monday as warmer air surges back in from the Gulf. Rain and storms are possible Tuesday into Wednesday with an upper area of low pressure and cold front passing through. Some strong to severe weather may occur Tuesday evening and night. Stay with us over the coming days as we fine tune timing, and any potential impacts.

