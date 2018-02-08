Sunny Today, But More Rain Is On The Way.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer than yesterday. Highs in the mid 50s. Overnight, temps drop to around freezing under mostly clear skies.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase through the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Some showers may develop by the evening. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain in the evening around 30%.

WEEKEND: Another chance for a good soaking comes this weekend. Highs in the mid 60s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday. Rain chance at around 80% Saturday, and 70% Sunday. Overnight lows stay in the 50s Saturday, but drop to the 30s Sunday night.

MONDAY: Models become rather inconsistent beyond the weekend. For now, it looks like there will be a decent chance Monday stays dry, but we will add a 10% chance for an isolated shower. Highs in the low to mid 50s, with lows in the mid 40s.

TUE/WED: A better chance for scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, and a low Tuesday night in the mid 50s.