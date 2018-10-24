Sunny Today; Rainy, Gloomy Weather Thursday.

TODAY: Just a few clouds today and lots of sunshine. Temperatures start in the 40s in the morning, with a little patchy fog before 8 am, then mostly sunny and warming up into the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds increase overnight, and low temperatures only drop into the low 50s.

THU/FRI: Showers return to the forecast Thursday and Friday, and high temperatures plummet into the upper 50s and low 60s. Widespread showers on Thursday and Thursday night, with only a few lingering showers Friday. Overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

SAT/SUN: A few scattered showers will be possible through the day Saturday, and again Sunday afternoon and evening, but not everyone sees rain. Highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday, then upper 60s Sunday. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

MON/TUE: Starting out cool on Monday, with highs in the low 60s under sunny skies. We remain sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures dip below 40° Monday night under clear skies.