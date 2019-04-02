Sunny Today; Storms Return Thursday.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5-10 mph gusting as high as 15 mph. Clear, starry skies overnight. Lows in the upper 30s with calm winds.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the low 70s. Southeast winds around 5-15 mph. Staying partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Ample cloud cover will limit high temperatures to around 70°. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will move through the area Thursday ahead of a cold front. Some storms could be strong to severe. We’re still working out the details regarding timing and overall threat level, so be sure to check back to this forecast.

FRI/SAT: Rain chances will be lower, but not zero as we round out the week. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Another round of storms is possible on Sunday. Again, there are some indications that some storms could be strong to severe. We’ll have to keep an eye on it moving forward.