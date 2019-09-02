SUMMARY: Mainly sunny, warm, and dry weather will hold for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend. Rain chances will remain slim to none for the next week, maybe two.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows mainly in the upper 60s. Light northeasterly winds.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Hurricane Dorian will continue to plague the Eastern Seaboard.

THURSDAY: Sunny but slightly cooler. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Lows in the mid to low 60s Thursday night.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 90s. High school football looks great for the second straight week but it will be toasty for the afternoon college games Saturday in Starkville and Tuscaloosa. The Saturday evening game in Oxford will should be picture perfect.

