Sunny, warm, and dry work week

MONDAY NIGHT: Passing high clouds will be about as exciting as it’ll get. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with calm wind.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are likely for the rest of the work week here in the WCBI-TV coverage area. This bodes well for outdoor activities and outdoor projects. It’s finally a good week to wash the car but you’ll need to keep watering your plants and crops. Daytime highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s while overnight lows should be mainly in the 60s.

- Advertisement -

WEEKEND: The chance of spotty showers and storms returns. Highs should be in the lower 90s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram