Sunny and Warm Today; Unsettled Weather This Weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the upper 80s. One or two spots might hit 90°. South wind at 5-15 mph. Mostly clear overnight. Lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. Chance of rain around 30%. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain around 60%. Overnight lows in the 50s.

SUN/MON/TUE/WED: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s, with lows in the 50s. Slight chance of a stray shower Monday, but otherwise dry.