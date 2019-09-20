SUMMARY: The last weekend of summer will certainly look and feel like it. There may be a little bit of rain early next week with a weak front that will try to move into the region. Warm and dry weather should win out for the end of next week and perhaps even the end of September.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southeasterly winds 5-15. Be sure to wear hats, sun glasses, and sunscreen if you’ll be heading out to the games in Oxford, Starkville, and Tuscaloosa.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet again. Lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine with a just a few friendly clouds. Highs near 90.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: A weak front will enter the region and stall out. There is some question as how much moisture potential we’re going to have. Right now we’ll keep the rain chance at 20% and reevaluate things during the weekend. We’re still looking at highs around 90 with lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Another round of unseasonably warm weather looks to build back into the region. Look for highs in the low to possibly mid 90s once again.