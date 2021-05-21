Sunny & warm weekend

SUMMARY: Sunny and warm weather will continue all weekend long. The air is going to remain relatively dry and that will allow for comfortable nights. The next chance of isolated storms won’t be until the middle of next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds ESE 2-7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Winds ESE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm, and quiet. Lows from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Winds SSE 2-6 mph.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few pop-up storms during the heating of the day. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

