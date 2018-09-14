Sunny & Warm Weekend

FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Isolated showers and storms will dissipate during the evening. Skies should be mainly clear overnight with lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Dry, northerly breezes between 5 and 15 mph on the backside of Florence will keep our area mostly sunny and warm. Daytime highs are going to be in the low 90s. Conditions will be toasty for Saturday afternoon tailgating in Starkville and Oxford but conditions should be great for the actual games during the evening. Lows Saturday night will be around 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies continue and that means another above average day with highs in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Warm conditions stick around for the last week of summer. Highs stay in the low 90s with lows around 70. A few spotty showers/storms are possible by Wednesday & Thursday but odds are currently 20% or less. An actual cold front may push across the region on Friday. If that occurs then our rain chances will be going up.

