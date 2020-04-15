Nice weather will continue for the next couple of days as temperatures return to near normal. We’ll see some increased rain chances by the weekend before we dry out again to begin next week. After that, our next chance for rain will be next Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Patchy frost is possible. Temperatures will fall to the mid and upper 30s by the morning with a calm wind.

THURSDAY: We’re in for a beautiful day as temperatures warm up to near 70 under a blue sky. Winds will be out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase through the day, but we will remain dry until after sunset. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: A few showers are possible through the day on Saturday, but the best chances for rain will be on Sunday. A rumble of thunder or two is also possible, but severe weather is not looking likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Rain exits and skies clear to begin next week with afternoon temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and storms look to be possible on Wednesday, but it’s a bit too far out to pin down specific timing or details. We’ll keep an eye on things and refine the forecast as we get closer to time.

