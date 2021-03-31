Sunny weather returns, frost/freeze threat

SUMMARY: Rain, storms, and severe weather will take a back seat to sunny and quiet weather over the next week. A frost/freeze threat will continue for the next 3 mornings as cool, dry air invades the Deep South.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies with much colder lows in the mid to low 30s. Some patchy frost is possible in any spot that is sheltered from the wind. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and cool. Breezy NW winds 10-25 mph. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A widespread freeze is expected with lows in the upper 20s. Cover any tender plants you care about.

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the low 30s. Areas of frost are possible again.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

