Sunny weekend ahead

SUMMARY: The weather pattern for the next 7 days will feature lots of sunshine and quiet weather all around the region. Little rainfall and no severe weather is expected over the next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or sprinkle possible. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds NNE 5-10 mph.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds NNE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows around freezing.

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid to low 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Mild highs in the 70s. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App