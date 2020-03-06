SUMMARY: Widespread sunshine and quiet conditions will hold for Saturday and Sunday. Some frost is possible early Saturday and perhaps even early Sunday. Temperatures moderate back into the 70s next week but the trade-off will be the chance of more rain and storms.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the low 30s. Some areas of frost are possible so cover any tender vegetation that may have already emerged.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs around 60. Winds NNE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Don’t forget to adjust your clocks ahead 1 hour for the start of daylight saving time.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible each day. Highs in the 70s.

