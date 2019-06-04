Sunshine this Afternoon/Evening, but Rain is on its Way!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a low around 70° tonight. Wind will be out of the south around 5 mph becoming calm as we go throughout the overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures climb into the low 90s under variably cloudy skies. An isolated passing showers possible, but they will be scattered. Not everyone sees rain. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s overnight.

THU/FRI/SAT: Widespread showers and storms across the region will drop heavy rain at times. Rainfall totals around 2-5 inches. Some isolated flooding issues will be possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s, with overnight lows in the low 70s. South Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

SUN/MON: The chance for scattered showers and storms will continue into the start of next week. Highs in the upper 80s Sunday and upper 80s and low 90s Monday. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s.