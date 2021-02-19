Sunshine returning Friday; Slowly thawing out this weekend

SUMMARY: We are now DONE with wintry weather for now and that will allow us to finally thaw out as we head into the weekend with the sunshine returning for our Friday. Roads will still have some slick spots and black ice concerns during the overnight/early morning hours through Sunday morning. The next chance of rain will come late Sunday night into Monday. Feeling much more like spring with the 60s returning next week for high temperatures.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds with sunshine developing during the day. Highs in the 30s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold. Overnight lows in the teens. Watch for slick spots on roads with moisture freezing up again.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase with a few late evening showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain. Lows around 40.

MONDAY: Morning showers then partly cloudy skies. Highs around 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High warming back up and more spring-like in the lower to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

