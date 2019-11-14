SUMMARY: The majority of the next week will feature lots of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures. A few more clouds will be around Sunday and Monday as a moisture starved system swings through but we don’t expect any rain in our area. Average to slightly above average temperatures should return by next Wednesday. The next organized system we have to watch looks like it may be next Friday night into Saturday.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few early evening showers possible southeast of West Point. Look for gradual clearing from west to east after midnight. Lows will be in the low 30s by sunrise.

FRIDAY: Sunny and a bit breezy. Winds NNW 10-15. Temperatures will cool down into the 30s for high school football so you will need your blankets at the stadiums.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and quiet. Highs in the mid 50s. Weather will not be a factor for the games in Starkville and Oxford.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows near freezing.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: There will be increased high cloud cover and probably not as much sunshine overall. Highs stay in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows moderate back into the low to mid 40s.

