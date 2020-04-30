SUMMARY: Believe it or not but…it’s gonna be May! A stretch of sunny and quiet weather is building in and it will be in place for the next few days. As we end the month of April on Thursday, it will be cool thanks to a cold front that has passed through the region. Temperatures will be more summer-like this weekend as the 80s will make a comeback. We’ll see the return of some rain & storm chances early next week.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY: The sunshine and quiet weather is returning. It will be a breezy & cooler day with NW winds 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. A quiet and chilly night. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine & near picture perfect weather. Highs in mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Another mostly clear night. Lows in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and getting warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Upper 50s for lows Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: We start a new week with a mix of sun & clouds. Highs remain warm in the 80s.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: There will be a chance for a few showers and storms again by late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Should move out by early Wednesday. Temperatures will cool down from the 80s Tuesday to the 70s on Wednesday.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App