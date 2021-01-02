Sunshine returns Sunday, cool next week

After a cloudy day Saturday, some sunshine will return by Sunday afternoon. We’ll remain nice and cool for the first half of next week before a chance of rain on Thursday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy early but some clearing is possible late. We’ll remain cold with temperatures falling to the mid 30s with a west-northwesterly wind around 10 mph.

SUNDAY: We’ll wake up to some morning clouds but we should see some sunshine into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the first half of the week with temperatures rising to the upper 50s to near 60 each afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Rain showers are possible on Thursday, mainly in the morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Temperatures will cool down once again for Friday and the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low 30s.

