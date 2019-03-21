Sunshine Through Saturday.

TODAY: A bit of morning fog and low clouds possible, then lots of sunshine through the day. Northwest winds will be around 5-15 mph today, with some gusts as high as 25 mph. High temperatures will climb into the mid 60s. Skies remain clear overnight. Winds around 3-6 mph out of the northwest. Lows drop into the mid 30s.

FRI/SAT: Skies remain sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Clear skies and a bit cool Friday night, with lows in the 30s. More clouds with lows in the 40s Saturday night.

SUN/MON: Rain chances return to kick off next week. Scattered showers Sunday, with more numerous showers and storms Monday. High temperatures in the low 70s. Mild overnights, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUE/WED: Cooler weather by mid-week. Highs in the low 60s Tuesday and mid 60s Wednesday. Isolated showers possible Tuesday, but sunny skies and dry weather return by Wednesday.