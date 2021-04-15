Super Bulldog Weekend will bring lots of great food

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It wouldn’t be Super Bulldog Weekend without lots of great food.

Restaurants in Starkville are preparing for big crowds this weekend.

All of them are now back to full seating capacity. So, managers have placed orders for extra food and pulled in additional staff to serve their customers

Workers at 1883 Smokehouse know it will be a busy weekend, but they’re ready for the crowds.

“It’s been almost two years that we have had this kind of traffic coming in. We are expecting a really, really big blowout, big turnout,” said Bruce Miller, General Manager 1883 Smokehouse. “We have got extra staff, extra team members coming in and everybody is so excited.”

1883 Smokehouse and other local favorites will likely have longer than usual waits this weekend.