Survivors of fatal accident in Oktibbeha County continue to recover

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The survivors of a horrific and deadly accident in Oktibbeha County continue to recover in the hospital.
22 year old Nakendria Roby and 16 year old Kimbryanah Roby both died in the crash.
Nakendria was driving a Ford Mustang when it went left Old West Point Road and hit a tree.
The crash happened early Sunday morning, near Camps Airport Road.
The young ladies that died are first-cousins from Brooksville.
Deputies tell WCBI the three other passengers in the car remain in the hospital and are stable.
One juvenile is at a Jackson hospital. Two other crash victims are at a Tupelo hospital.
Investigators believe the car was going east on Old West Point Road at a high-rate of speed.
The accident remains under investigation.