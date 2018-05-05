Suspect Who Allegedly Shot At Officers Now In Custody

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A suspect is in custody in connection with an officer involved shooting.

Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty says Brian Turner was arrested by Wayne County Tennessee Sheriff’s Deputies around 1 Saturday morning.

- Advertisement -

Turner is a suspect in a shooting Thursday evening in Dennis. Authorities say the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s office, and a Belmont Police Department officer were attempting to stop a truck driven by Turner, in the area of County Road 35 near Joel Cemetery.

Authorities say Turner rammed one of the officer’s cars with his truck, then fired at officers with an assault rifle.

Officers returned fire, striking Turner’s truck. Turner fled the scene and an intensive manhunt was underway.

Turner has prior drug related convictions. He has signed his extradition papers and will be brought to the Tishomingo County Jail.