Suspect arrested for robbing 5 people and trying to run over police with car

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is in custody after robbing five people and trying to run a Columbus Police officer over with a car.

Chief Fred Shelton said 17-year-old Julian Herron was arrested and charged with 5 counts of armed robbery, felony eluding, felony assault on a police officer, and possession of a controlled substance.

Herron allegedly went on a robbery spree and took money from people at a local hotel, then went over to a second location where he allegedly robbed a few more people.

It was at the second location that police spotted Herron. The suspect led officers on a brief chase and even tried to run one over with his car before being taken into custody.

Herron was out on bond for a prior felony at the time of his arrest.

He’s currently in custody at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center waiting for his bond to be set.

Shelton said Herron will be charged as an adult in this case.