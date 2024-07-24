Suspect changes plea from not guilty to guilty in murder trial

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in a 2023 murder case has pleaded guilty to killing his 16-year-old girlfriend.

Labrandon Tumblin was charged with capital murder for the death of Denasia McGregory.

Tumblin killed McGregory, his girlfriend at the time, and then put her body in the trunk of a car before abandoning the vehicle at a daycare parking lot in Tupelo.

Tumblin’s murder trial started this week in Clay County.

Initially, Tumblin pleaded not guilty but withdrew his statement for a guilty plea on Tuesday.

The court accepted Tumblin’s guilty plea and sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

