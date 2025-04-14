Suspect wanted for credit card fraud in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi are asking for your help to identify a man suspected of credit card fraud.

Investigators believe the man in these pictures used a fraudulently obtained credit card to make purchases around Lee County.

If you recognize this man, or if you have any other information on this case, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

You can also use the P3 tips app.

